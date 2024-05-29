Rimouski, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management invites shareholders and interested parties to book a meeting to learn more about Puma and our flagship Williams Brook Gold Project in northern New Brunswick. Throughout the three-day conference, Puma representatives will be available in the Mi3 Lounge to meet with investors. Please book a meeting with Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations for Puma Exploration.

To register for the event, please contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca.

More about Puma's Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project comprises four properties covering over 50,000 ha in Northern New Brunswick-an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction near paved roads and excellent infrastructure. The land package is located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region.

Puma's successful exploration model returned, amongst others, 5.50 g/t gold over 50.15 m in hole WB21-02 (see Sept.15, 2021, News Release), 2.77 g/t gold over 42.80 m in hole WB 22-66 (see June 8, 2022, News Release), 2.49 g/t gold over 63.05 m in WB23-139 (see Oct. 31, 2023 News Release), 5.15 g/t gold over 23.15 m in WB23-142 and 1.24 g/t gold over 98.05 m in WB23-145 (see Nov. 16, 2023 News Release).

Since 2021, with less than C$15 M of exploration investment, Puma has made multiple gold discoveries at the Williams Brook property and believes it hosts an extensive orogenic gold system. Puma's ongoing exploration programs are focused on building a gold camp in Northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Qualified Person

Dominique Gagné, P.Geo, a consultant of Puma and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, reviewed and approved this release's technical information.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"). Having worked in the region for more than 15 years, the Company strategically accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings. Puma's successful exploration methodology combines old prospecting methods with detailed trenching and up-to-date technology such as Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to facilitate an understanding of the geology and associated mineralized systems. Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data and consultants' expertise, Puma has developed a perfect low-cost exploration tool to discover gold at shallow depths and maximize drilling results.

The Company is also committed to deploying its DEAR strategy (Development. Exploration. Acquisition. and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

