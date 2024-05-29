Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") provides a general corporate update.

The Company is pleased to announce that the development of the Keek website is complete and will be released in the upcoming week. The new website was prerequisite for the launch of the company's major marketing campaigns.

The Keek.com website will provide users with new capabilities in addition to allowing them to enjoy the features of the Keek mobile app. Keek.com will allow gamers and other content creators to livestream from their desktops. Content creators and gamers will eventually be allowed to have paid subscribers to their content. Revenues earned on the Keek platform for subscriptions, referral commissions, advertising revenue share and bonuses will be paid out to users via, and integrated e-wallet found on Keek.com. Keek.com will also provide users a full screen longform video experience in addition to the short form in app video for which Keek is famous. We believe the combination of longform, and shortform video will provide both users and content creators alike with a unique and compelling social-video experience.

The Keek.com website will be available in the coming week.

Keek can be downloaded from the Apple Appstore or from the Google Playstore.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647.789.0074

Mark Itwaru mark@personas.com

