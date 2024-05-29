

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) is up over 58% at $2.11. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 34% at $2.01. Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) is up over 19% at $42.00. Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA) is up over 17% at $1.56. Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is up over 16% at $33.88. Globavend Holdings Limited (GVH) is up over 15% at $1.76. Blue World Acquisition Corporation (BWAQ) is up over 10% at $9.94. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is up over 10% at $1.55. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is up over 9% at $5.05. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is up over 8% at $28.82. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 8% at $3.65. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) is up over 7% at $208.80. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) is up over 7% at $1.61.



In the Red



AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is down over 37% at $5.68. Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (ONFO) is down over 15% at $1.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is down over 13% at $1.94. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is down over 13% at $1.81. OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) is down over 12% at $1.76. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is down over 9% at $8.37. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) is down over 9% at $1.25. Bank OZK (OZK) is down over 8% at $42.05. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is down over 8% at $12.26. Allot Ltd. (ALLT) is down over 8% at $2.14. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) is down over 7% at $5.08. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is down over 7% at $1.60. Solowin Holdings (SWIN) is down over 7% at $3.80.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken