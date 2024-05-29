KeraLink International Announces Michelle Bockman as New President and CEO

KeraLink International (KLI), the only non-profit organization solely committed to eradicating corneal blindness in low- and middle-income countries, announces that Michelle Bockman has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, Bockman will shape the organization's future direction and lead her team in forging strategic partnerships with generous donors and impact investors who are also committed to restoring sight to the more than 12.7 million people with corneal blindness and to making significant advances in the prevention and early treatment of corneal injury and disease.

In prior roles, Bockman proved instrumental in executing strategy development, fundraising, and program implementation efforts, making her an ideal leader for KLI.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michelle as our new CEO," said Pamela J. Hall, Chair of the KLI Board of Directors. "Her extensive background in managing complex global projects and her passionate commitment to our cause are exactly what KLI needs to move forward."

David Green, who had been serving as CEO, has transitioned to a pivotal role as KLI's Chief Technology and Investment Officer. Green, a visionary leader, will now focus on discovering, developing, deploying, and investing in new technologies for the prevention, early detection, and novel treatment of corneal conditions.

"The prospect of uniting health care providers, technology innovators, philanthropists, and investors to collaborate on the front lines of eradicating corneal blindness is exciting," said Bockman. "Our organization's approach is an innovative yet sustainable way for prevention, early detection, and novel treatment of corneal injury, disease, and blindness. I am deeply privileged to have the opportunity to spearhead an organization that will undoubtedly have a profound global impact."

Bockman brings over two decades of experience transforming major enterprise organizations and has been pivotal in scaling multiple start-ups. Before joining KLI, she served as President of Stanley X, the innovation division of Stanley Black & Decker, and as the CEO of 3D Control Systems, a premium advanced manufacturing software solutions provider. She has also held executive positions in service, supply chain, sales, and product development at companies including GE Healthcare and Industrial Solutions and was instrumental in scaling a start-up business at GE Digital.

For more information on KeraLink, visit keralink.org.

About KeraLink International

Founded in 1962, KLI is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating corneal blindness in low- and middle-income countries. KLI unites clinicians, technology innovators, governmental and non-governmental organizations, social entrepreneurs, and donors in a coordinated, collaborative effort to provide affordable and sustainable eyecare solutions to underserved populations. KLI is accelerating a "see change" in eye care by discovering, developing, and deploying revolutionary yet sustainable and affordable technologies and procedures for the prevention, early detection, and novel treatment of corneal injury, disease, and blindness. Learn more at keralink.org or on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Kim MacKenzie for KeraLink International

kim@hollywoodagency.com

(781) 588-0506

Noel S. Selegzi, Keralink International

nselegzi@keralink.org

(212) 678-4940

SOURCE: KeraLink International

View the original press release on accesswire.com