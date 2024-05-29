Baker College Implements Enterprise AI Assistant by Canyon GBS to Enhance Staff Operations

Baker College sets a new standard in higher education, implementing Advising App to empower staff with sophisticated AI capabilities. This partnership promises to boost productivity and employee satisfaction, supporting Baker's commitment to an inclusive and transformative educational experience.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Canyon GBS proudly announces a significant new educational partnership as Baker College adopts the Enterprise AI Assistant in Advising App. This implementation scales advanced AI capabilities across the college, enhancing productivity, reducing the need for managerial intervention, and improving employee satisfaction.





Baker College

The Baker College campus in Owosso, Michigan.





Baker College's adoption demonstrates its commitment to innovative tools for staff that improve service delivery for students.

Joe Licata, founder and CEO of Canyon GBS, stated, "We are honored to support Baker College, an institution renowned for its transformative impact on students and the community. We are committed to providing innovative and affordable AI technology that empowers staff, helping them do what they do best - serve students. Advising App, developed by education professionals for education professionals, is tailored to meet the unique needs of institutions like Baker College."

The Enterprise AI Assistant equips Baker College staff with tools to assist in research, draft communications, create and translate content, plan projects, ideate, and perform analyses, among other functionalities. This technology protects data privacy for colleges and universities and adheres to the highest standards of security, compliance, and functionality required in educational environments.

"At Baker College, we are committed to providing our students and staff with the most advanced tools available to support their academic and professional success. The adoption of the Enterprise AI module in Advising App represents a milestone in our ongoing efforts to innovate and improve our institutional operations. This tool will enable us to offer more personalized, efficient, and effective support to our college community, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive. We look forward to the positive impact this technology will have across our system," said Scott Wood, Baker College Chief Information Officer.

For additional information about Advising App and its AI capabilities, visit https://advising.app/enterprise-ai-assistant/.

