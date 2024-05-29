Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Engages Olayinka Oyebola & Co for Two-Year Audit

Positioning for Full SEC Reporting and Uplisting to OTCQB

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), an emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Olayinka Oyebola & Co, a renowned audit firm, to conduct a comprehensive two-year audit of the company's financial statements. This strategic move is a significant step toward becoming fully reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market.

The engagement of Olayinka Oyebola & Co demonstrates Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.'s commitment to financial transparency and adherence to regulatory standards. By conducting thorough audits for the past two fiscal years, the company aims to enhance investor confidence and attract a broader base of shareholders.

"We are excited to work with Olayinka Oyebola & Co to ensure our financial reporting meets the highest standards," said Roberto Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "This audit is a crucial step in our journey to becoming fully compliant with SEC regulations and achieving our goal of uplisting to the OTCQB. It reflects our dedication to transparency, accountability, and long-term growth."

About Olayinka Oyebola & Co

Olayinka Oyebola & Co is a distinguished auditing and consulting firm known for its expertise in providing comprehensive audit and assurance services. The firm's dedication to excellence and rigorous approach to financial auditing make it an ideal partner for Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. as it strives to meet and exceed regulatory requirements.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com