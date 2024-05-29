Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
[29.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,655,676.00
|USD
|0
|74,923,564.91
|7.0313
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,654,482.00
|EUR
|0
|21,852,740.68
|5.9797
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|97,903.00
|GBP
|0
|924,495.20
|9.443
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,331,051.59
|8.1155