Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Net Asset Values- Correction

The Company announces that due to an error in valuing three unlisted warrants held within the investment portfolio, the net asset values ("NAV") per ordinary share published over the period 1 March to 16 April 2024 were marginally overstated.

The error has been addressed with the administrator and additional procedures have been put in place to ensure the issue does not reoccur.

The below table lists and corrects the published NAVs for the above period:

Valuation Date Published NAV (p) Corrected NAV (p) % Difference 01/03/2024 53.3373 53.2983 0.073% 05/03/2024 53.0221 53.0124 0.018% 06/03/2024 53.2924 53.2729 0.037% 07/03/2024 53.5663 53.5468 0.036% 08/03/2024 53.7144 53.6949 0.036% 11/03/2024 53.8633 53.8146 0.091% 12/03/2024 53.9839 53.9254 0.108% 13/03/2024 53.8951 53.8366 0.109% 14/03/2024 54.176 54.098 0.144% 15/03/2024 54.2828 54.2048 0.144% 18/03/2024 54.2307 54.1527 0.144% 19/03/2024 54.6564 54.5784 0.143% 20/03/2024 54.7997 54.6925 0.196% 21/03/2024 54.8588 54.7516 0.196% 22/03/2024 55.1752 55.0679 0.195% 25/03/2024 55.66 55.543 0.211% 26/03/2024 55.8213 55.6848 0.245% 27/03/2024 56.1464 56.0131 0.238% 28/03/2024 56.0551 55.9186 0.244% 02/04/2024 56.1034 55.9572 0.261% 03/04/2024 56.0262 55.8702 0.279% 04/04/2024 56.1365 55.9805 0.279% 05/04/2024 55.7634 55.6074 0.281% 08/04/2024 56.5641 56.2449 0.568% 09/04/2024 56.3499 56.1956 0.274% 10/04/2024 56.1164 55.9622 0.276% 11/04/2024 56.2108 56.0552 0.278% 12/04/2024 56.4199 56.2643 0.277% 15/04/2024 56.197 56.041 0.278% 16/04/2024 55.8202 55.6642 0.280%

Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Liz Young, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900