Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) - Correction
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Net Asset Values- Correction
The Company announces that due to an error in valuing three unlisted warrants held within the investment portfolio, the net asset values ("NAV") per ordinary share published over the period 1 March to 16 April 2024 were marginally overstated.
The error has been addressed with the administrator and additional procedures have been put in place to ensure the issue does not reoccur.
The below table lists and corrects the published NAVs for the above period:
Valuation Date
Published NAV (p)
Corrected NAV (p)
% Difference
01/03/2024
53.3373
53.2983
0.073%
05/03/2024
53.0221
53.0124
0.018%
06/03/2024
53.2924
53.2729
0.037%
07/03/2024
53.5663
53.5468
0.036%
08/03/2024
53.7144
53.6949
0.036%
11/03/2024
53.8633
53.8146
0.091%
12/03/2024
53.9839
53.9254
0.108%
13/03/2024
53.8951
53.8366
0.109%
14/03/2024
54.176
54.098
0.144%
15/03/2024
54.2828
54.2048
0.144%
18/03/2024
54.2307
54.1527
0.144%
19/03/2024
54.6564
54.5784
0.143%
20/03/2024
54.7997
54.6925
0.196%
21/03/2024
54.8588
54.7516
0.196%
22/03/2024
55.1752
55.0679
0.195%
25/03/2024
55.66
55.543
0.211%
26/03/2024
55.8213
55.6848
0.245%
27/03/2024
56.1464
56.0131
0.238%
28/03/2024
56.0551
55.9186
0.244%
02/04/2024
56.1034
55.9572
0.261%
03/04/2024
56.0262
55.8702
0.279%
04/04/2024
56.1365
55.9805
0.279%
05/04/2024
55.7634
55.6074
0.281%
08/04/2024
56.5641
56.2449
0.568%
09/04/2024
56.3499
56.1956
0.274%
10/04/2024
56.1164
55.9622
0.276%
11/04/2024
56.2108
56.0552
0.278%
12/04/2024
56.4199
56.2643
0.277%
15/04/2024
56.197
56.041
0.278%
16/04/2024
55.8202
55.6642
0.280%
Enquiries:
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500
Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)
Liz Young, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900