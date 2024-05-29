Anzeige
29.05.2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) - Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Net Asset Values- Correction

The Company announces that due to an error in valuing three unlisted warrants held within the investment portfolio, the net asset values ("NAV") per ordinary share published over the period 1 March to 16 April 2024 were marginally overstated.

The error has been addressed with the administrator and additional procedures have been put in place to ensure the issue does not reoccur.

The below table lists and corrects the published NAVs for the above period:

Valuation Date

Published NAV (p)

Corrected NAV (p)

% Difference

01/03/2024

53.3373

53.2983

0.073%

05/03/2024

53.0221

53.0124

0.018%

06/03/2024

53.2924

53.2729

0.037%

07/03/2024

53.5663

53.5468

0.036%

08/03/2024

53.7144

53.6949

0.036%

11/03/2024

53.8633

53.8146

0.091%

12/03/2024

53.9839

53.9254

0.108%

13/03/2024

53.8951

53.8366

0.109%

14/03/2024

54.176

54.098

0.144%

15/03/2024

54.2828

54.2048

0.144%

18/03/2024

54.2307

54.1527

0.144%

19/03/2024

54.6564

54.5784

0.143%

20/03/2024

54.7997

54.6925

0.196%

21/03/2024

54.8588

54.7516

0.196%

22/03/2024

55.1752

55.0679

0.195%

25/03/2024

55.66

55.543

0.211%

26/03/2024

55.8213

55.6848

0.245%

27/03/2024

56.1464

56.0131

0.238%

28/03/2024

56.0551

55.9186

0.244%

02/04/2024

56.1034

55.9572

0.261%

03/04/2024

56.0262

55.8702

0.279%

04/04/2024

56.1365

55.9805

0.279%

05/04/2024

55.7634

55.6074

0.281%

08/04/2024

56.5641

56.2449

0.568%

09/04/2024

56.3499

56.1956

0.274%

10/04/2024

56.1164

55.9622

0.276%

11/04/2024

56.2108

56.0552

0.278%

12/04/2024

56.4199

56.2643

0.277%

15/04/2024

56.197

56.041

0.278%

16/04/2024

55.8202

55.6642

0.280%

Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)
Liz Young, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900


