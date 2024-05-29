

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On May 31, President Joe Biden will welcome Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo for a meeting at the White House.



The leaders will reaffirm the close partnership between the United States and Belgium to address global challenges, the White House said.



'They will discuss their shared commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's war, including our efforts to make the greatest use of the immobilized Russian sovereign assets'. President Biden will also recognize Belgium's contributions to transatlantic security and Ukraine's defense, the White House added.



