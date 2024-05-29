Trust Wallet Reaches 122 Million Downloads Milestone

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Wallet , the world's leading self-custody Web3 wallet and Web3 gateway has reached a game-changing milestone: 122 million total downloads. In addition, the company boasts a 13 million monthly active users number, positioning Trust Wallet as the leading non-custodial wallet by users globally.

While Trust Wallet serves a global user base, a sizable proportion of growth continues to stem from emerging markets - where there is increasing demand among Web3 users for complete ownership of their digital assets and a growing interest in DeFi and decentralized services.

Since launch in 2017, Trust Wallet has helped to onboard over 100 million users to crypto and Web3. Originally launched as an Ethereum Wallet, Trust Wallet now adopts a chain-agnostic, multi-chain approach; with support for 10+ million digital assets across 100+ blockchains and native staking options on 20+ chains.

On reaching the 122 million downloads milestone, Eowyn Chen, CEO at Trust Wallet said, "Web3 can seem daunting for many. Trust Wallet was created to address the need for a secure, simple, and decentralized wallet for crypto users. We are driven by empowering ownership through self-custody, and it has resonated with users globally. Today we continue to be a good 'home' of our users' web3 journey towards financial freedom and participation in the decentralized world. We are proud of this milestone and humbly remain dedicated to providing the best experience in people's web3 adventure."

Trust Wallet has carved out a significant space for itself in the competitive landscape of cryptocurrency wallets. This success can be attributed to a combination of core principles that focus on user experience, community, trust and security.

On building an all-in-one wallet solution to facilitate the mass adoption of Web3, Eowyn Chen added, "Trust Wallet is designed to be user-friendly, so even if you're new to the world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance, you can navigate it easily. The goal is to make participating in Web3 as straightforward and secure as using any other app on your phone."

Security remains at the forefront of Trust Wallet's operations and the company invests in state-of-the-art security measures , ensuring that users have a secure environment to manage their assets. This focus on trust and security has aided its growth through market cycles. For example, Trust Wallet experienced significant growth in 2022, reaching 70 million downloads during the bear market.

"Trust is important to maintain. Once you build it, it's the strongest bond you can have with your users beyond the code. Trust is the best user retention strategy in the bear market and trust sustains growth through marketcycles," Chen added.

As the industry enters a bull market, Trust Wallet remains committed to adapting and expanding, integrating more blockchains and protocols, and improving its product offering. "At Trust Wallet, we pride ourselves on being a true multi-chain wallet and Web3 gateway. Our focus has always been on what our users want and need, which has driven us to continually innovate and improve," said Luis Ocegueda, Head of Engineering at Trust Wallet.

Trust Wallet , the self-custody, multi-chain Web3 wallet and Web3 gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards, all in one place and without limits.

