

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has amended the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, 31 CFR part 515, to further implement the policy announced by the Biden Administration to increase support for the Cuban people.



These regulatory amendments update and clarify authorizations to promote internet freedom in Cuba, support independent Cuban private sector entrepreneurs, and expand access to certain financial services for the Cuban people.



OFAC is authorizing Cuban private sector entrepreneurs to open and remotely use U.S. bank accounts, including through online payment platforms.



These regulatory amendments became effective on Tuesday.



