Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
29 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 541.039p. The highest price paid per share was 542.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 537.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,581,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,935,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
840
538.200
16:13:01
779
538.800
16:11:58
1059
537.000
16:09:40
1179
537.600
16:07:13
1140
539.200
16:05:12
1134
540.400
16:03:31
589
541.000
16:00:48
668
541.000
16:00:48
155
541.200
16:00:38
612
541.200
16:00:38
300
541.200
16:00:38
1140
540.400
15:58:02
1192
540.800
15:52:54
462
540.800
15:50:50
673
540.800
15:50:50
625
541.200
15:47:31
188
541.200
15:47:31
414
541.200
15:47:31
1128
541.600
15:44:02
1303
542.000
15:40:21
1144
542.000
15:40:21
892
542.200
15:35:50
161
542.200
15:35:50
1186
542.200
15:29:51
1153
542.200
15:29:51
1296
542.200
15:26:14
619
541.400
15:22:56
472
541.400
15:22:56
607
541.000
15:19:51
603
541.000
15:19:51
1135
541.200
15:11:34
1058
541.400
15:10:48
1138
541.600
15:06:06
1305
541.400
15:00:07
30
541.800
14:58:27
763
541.800
14:58:27
360
541.800
14:58:27
612
542.000
14:56:08
1215
542.200
14:52:55
401
542.400
14:50:02
731
542.400
14:50:02
263
542.200
14:49:35
229
542.200
14:49:35
638
542.200
14:49:35
1272
541.400
14:43:05
505
541.200
14:40:33
695
541.200
14:40:33
1253
541.000
14:36:57
1254
540.800
14:36:08
1289
541.000
14:34:04
1197
540.400
14:29:12
1298
540.600
14:26:47
466
540.800
14:26:28
346
540.800
14:26:28
440
540.800
14:26:28
858
540.800
14:17:08
313
540.800
14:17:08
1236
540.600
14:09:29
497
540.400
14:00:33
628
540.400
14:00:33
684
540.400
13:54:14
376
540.400
13:54:14
1144
539.400
13:48:33
365
539.600
13:46:09
701
539.600
13:46:09
1273
539.600
13:36:14
1144
539.800
13:36:11
1142
540.000
13:36:10
1135
540.400
13:32:58
4
540.600
13:31:29
1062
540.600
13:31:29
1279
540.600
13:29:52
1119
540.800
13:28:51
1214
541.200
13:26:19
998
541.600
13:22:17
52
541.600
13:22:17
826
541.800
13:16:43
359
541.800
13:16:43
33
541.600
13:02:33
1182
541.600
13:02:33
401
541.600
12:55:27
742
541.600
12:55:27
404
542.000
12:50:58
780
542.000
12:50:58
1148
542.400
12:40:37
765
542.000
12:23:15
303
542.000
12:23:15
272
542.400
12:18:02
1011
542.400
12:18:02
891
542.000
12:02:04
314
542.000
12:02:04
1263
542.600
11:52:00
1179
542.200
11:40:17
87
542.000
11:27:09
1085
542.000
11:27:09
1209
542.200
11:26:21
359
542.200
11:03:58
740
542.200
11:03:58
555
542.000
10:52:50
639
542.000
10:52:50
606
542.400
10:48:26
700
542.400
10:48:26
1247
542.800
10:47:06
660
542.000
10:19:02
634
542.000
10:19:02
1222
541.200
10:15:45
1070
541.200
10:07:43
1285
541.800
09:59:29
1301
541.400
09:44:11
585
541.200
09:38:30
602
541.200
09:38:30
331
541.200
09:33:19
874
541.200
09:33:19
1200
540.800
09:20:51
1210
541.000
09:17:39
297
540.600
09:09:33
776
540.600
09:09:33
1094
540.800
09:09:32
1312
539.800
08:59:01
164
539.800
08:56:47
1140
539.800
08:56:47
900
539.800
08:56:47
230
539.800
08:56:47
961
539.600
08:53:43
311
539.600
08:53:43
1302
540.600
08:49:28
492
539.600
08:39:24
569
539.600
08:39:24
1307
540.200
08:38:09
1118
539.000
08:31:22
1251
540.400
08:26:52
1130
542.000
08:17:44
1170
542.000
08:15:17
1275
540.200
08:09:05
476
541.200
08:06:29
691
541.200
08:06:29
1130
541.600
08:06:29