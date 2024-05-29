Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
29.05.24
09:28 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,78 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,35018:10
6,2506,30018:01
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 18:00
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 541.039p. The highest price paid per share was 542.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 537.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,581,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,935,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

840

538.200

16:13:01

779

538.800

16:11:58

1059

537.000

16:09:40

1179

537.600

16:07:13

1140

539.200

16:05:12

1134

540.400

16:03:31

589

541.000

16:00:48

668

541.000

16:00:48

155

541.200

16:00:38

612

541.200

16:00:38

300

541.200

16:00:38

1140

540.400

15:58:02

1192

540.800

15:52:54

462

540.800

15:50:50

673

540.800

15:50:50

625

541.200

15:47:31

188

541.200

15:47:31

414

541.200

15:47:31

1128

541.600

15:44:02

1303

542.000

15:40:21

1144

542.000

15:40:21

892

542.200

15:35:50

161

542.200

15:35:50

1186

542.200

15:29:51

1153

542.200

15:29:51

1296

542.200

15:26:14

619

541.400

15:22:56

472

541.400

15:22:56

607

541.000

15:19:51

603

541.000

15:19:51

1135

541.200

15:11:34

1058

541.400

15:10:48

1138

541.600

15:06:06

1305

541.400

15:00:07

30

541.800

14:58:27

763

541.800

14:58:27

360

541.800

14:58:27

612

542.000

14:56:08

1215

542.200

14:52:55

401

542.400

14:50:02

731

542.400

14:50:02

263

542.200

14:49:35

229

542.200

14:49:35

638

542.200

14:49:35

1272

541.400

14:43:05

505

541.200

14:40:33

695

541.200

14:40:33

1253

541.000

14:36:57

1254

540.800

14:36:08

1289

541.000

14:34:04

1197

540.400

14:29:12

1298

540.600

14:26:47

466

540.800

14:26:28

346

540.800

14:26:28

440

540.800

14:26:28

858

540.800

14:17:08

313

540.800

14:17:08

1236

540.600

14:09:29

497

540.400

14:00:33

628

540.400

14:00:33

684

540.400

13:54:14

376

540.400

13:54:14

1144

539.400

13:48:33

365

539.600

13:46:09

701

539.600

13:46:09

1273

539.600

13:36:14

1144

539.800

13:36:11

1142

540.000

13:36:10

1135

540.400

13:32:58

4

540.600

13:31:29

1062

540.600

13:31:29

1279

540.600

13:29:52

1119

540.800

13:28:51

1214

541.200

13:26:19

998

541.600

13:22:17

52

541.600

13:22:17

826

541.800

13:16:43

359

541.800

13:16:43

33

541.600

13:02:33

1182

541.600

13:02:33

401

541.600

12:55:27

742

541.600

12:55:27

404

542.000

12:50:58

780

542.000

12:50:58

1148

542.400

12:40:37

765

542.000

12:23:15

303

542.000

12:23:15

272

542.400

12:18:02

1011

542.400

12:18:02

891

542.000

12:02:04

314

542.000

12:02:04

1263

542.600

11:52:00

1179

542.200

11:40:17

87

542.000

11:27:09

1085

542.000

11:27:09

1209

542.200

11:26:21

359

542.200

11:03:58

740

542.200

11:03:58

555

542.000

10:52:50

639

542.000

10:52:50

606

542.400

10:48:26

700

542.400

10:48:26

1247

542.800

10:47:06

660

542.000

10:19:02

634

542.000

10:19:02

1222

541.200

10:15:45

1070

541.200

10:07:43

1285

541.800

09:59:29

1301

541.400

09:44:11

585

541.200

09:38:30

602

541.200

09:38:30

331

541.200

09:33:19

874

541.200

09:33:19

1200

540.800

09:20:51

1210

541.000

09:17:39

297

540.600

09:09:33

776

540.600

09:09:33

1094

540.800

09:09:32

1312

539.800

08:59:01

164

539.800

08:56:47

1140

539.800

08:56:47

900

539.800

08:56:47

230

539.800

08:56:47

961

539.600

08:53:43

311

539.600

08:53:43

1302

540.600

08:49:28

492

539.600

08:39:24

569

539.600

08:39:24

1307

540.200

08:38:09

1118

539.000

08:31:22

1251

540.400

08:26:52

1130

542.000

08:17:44

1170

542.000

08:15:17

1275

540.200

08:09:05

476

541.200

08:06:29

691

541.200

08:06:29

1130

541.600

08:06:29


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.