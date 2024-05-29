Lehi, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Saprea, a Utah-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is committed to empowering survivors of child sexual abuse, through healing, sharing stories, and advocating for prevention education to protect future generations. The co-authors of Paperdolls & Cowboy Boots, April Daniels and Carol Scott, have pledged 30% of the sales proceeds from their January 2024 revised book release to support Saprea's crucial work.

Saprea, a Lehi, Utah-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is committed to empowering survivors of child sexual abuse through healing, sharing stories, and advocating for prevention education to protect future generations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10575/210766_sapreaimage.jpg

The revised edition of the original 1992 book title Paper Dolls & Cowboy Boots now includes "the true events of the subsequent decades" offering additional context for what took place in the authors lives and those involved since the story was published. Although child sexual abuse is a systemic problem across the globe, this story spotlights the harrowing and inspiring journey of two women in Utah who were connected by a common perpetrator in different ways. Their shared story unequivocally reflects the critical necessity of seeking and receiving support following the trauma of child sexual abuse.

Recently Utah Women and Leadership Project studies found that 40% of Utahns don't view child sexual abuse as a significant problem in their communities, contrasting with recent studies reporting that every year millions of U.S. children experience sexual abuse by age 18, with 80% of cases involving known perpetrators.

Dr. Betsy Kanarowski PhD, LCSW, Saprea's Chief Clinical Officer, emphasizes the insidious nature of child sexual abuse, noting that it often thrives in secrecy and isolation, impacting individuals, families, and communities. She emphasizes the transformative power of survivors sharing their stories, stating, "There is immense healing power in a survivor's voice and the sharing of their personal narrative with others."

Since 2014, over 5,500 women have attended Saprea Retreats, where they connected with fellow survivors of child sexual abuse. Matthew Hartvigsen, Saprea's Executive Director, emphasizes the impact of peer support, stating, "We witness firsthand the positive outcomes of survivors supporting one another. Our partnership with authors Scott and Daniels aligns perfectly with our mission, strengthening our ability to provide survivors with healing services, relieving them and their families of any financial burden."

Chris Yadon, Managing Director at Saprea, underscores the importance of creating safe spaces for survivors to openly discuss their experiences, which reduces shame, nurtures self-compassion, and empowers other survivors to share their voice. "Empowering survivors not only liberates individuals but also fuels societal and cultural change, breaking cycles of abuse for future generations."

"1 in 5 children is sexually abused before the age of 18. We still fight for zero. Empowering survivors not only liberates individuals but also fuels societal and cultural change, breaking cycles of abuse for future generations." -Saprea Managing Director, Chris Yadon

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10575/210766_sapreaimage2.jpg

"I knew abuse would always be part of my life, just not the main part of my life, and it doesn't define who I am. My focus is helping survivors recognize the value of life," remarked Daniels. "Saprea plays a crucial role in swiftly disseminating the message of healing and I wholeheartedly endorse their endeavors."

Carrying on the mission of hope and healing, the authors' revised edition of Paperdolls & Cowboy Boots shines as a beacon of hope, offering solace and inspiration that life is worth living. Through their work with Saprea, they hope to encourage individuals to get professional therapy, find healing resources and advocate for prevention education. For more information, visit Paperdolls & Cowboy Boots and Saprea.

Saprea offers services that help survivors of child sexual abuse find healing from the traumatic effects that may have followed them into adulthood, as well as resources for parents and caregivers to learn how to lower the risk of child sexual abuse in their own homes and communities.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C71G-g77Oh0

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carrie Hill

Manager, Public Relations and Communications

Saprea.org

pr@saprea.org

757-621-9319

###

About Saprea:

Saprea is dedicated to guiding childhood sexual abuse survivors toward healing, beginning in Utah and extending globally. Encouraging open dialogue about these experiences in a safe environment is crucial for healing, reducing shame, and empowering other survivors to share their voice and continue healing. Saprea believes that shifting the dialogue promotes survivor advocacy and naturally challenges the misconception of childhood sexual abuse as something isolated to "other" families. Saprea is committed to liberating individuals and fueling societal and cultural change, breaking cycles of abuse for future generations. Thanks to the generosity of Saprea's donors, prevention and healing resources are available for free to the public.

About Carol Scott, April Daniels, and Paperdolls & Cowboy Boots:

Psychologist Carol Scott, a grandmother, came face-to-face with the sexual molestation of her grandchildren by her son-in-law and others. Incest survivor April Daniels repressed the memory of her abuse by her father and neighbors for over twenty years. The shocking revelation that Carol's grandchildren and April were abused by the same person, was the catalyst for sharing their story to help survivors know that life is worth living. (Carol has since passed away.)

Read more on Substack

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210766

SOURCE: Saprea