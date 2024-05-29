Renshine Solar says it will open a gigawatt-scale perovskite PV module factory in Jiangsu province, with a planned investment of CNY 1 billion ($138 million). In January, it reported that its perovskite solar panels had achieved a power conversion efficiency of 18. 4%. Renshine Solar has signed an agreement to invest CNY 1 billion to set up a gigawatt-scale perovskite cell project in the Economic and Technological Development Zone (ETDZ) in Changshu, Jiangsu province. The company started operating a 150 MW production line for perovskite modules in January. It has claimed that its commercial modules ...

