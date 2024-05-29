SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc. ("Catalent," NYSE: CTLT), a leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that, at its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held earlier today, its stockholders voted to approve the pending transaction under which Novo Holdings A/S ("Novo Holdings") will acquire all outstanding shares of Catalent for $63.50 per share in cash (the "Merger").

"Today's outcome represents an important milestone towards the closing of this transaction, and we thank our stockholders for their overwhelming support and their confidence in the future of Catalent," said Alessandro Maselli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent. "Following the closing of the transaction, we look forward to writing the next chapter for Catalent, benefiting from Novo Holdings' expertise and resources as we continue to be a global leading independent CDMO, developing, manufacturing and supplying products that help people live better and healthier lives."

Based on the preliminary count of the voting results from today's Special Meeting, Catalent stockholders voted to approve the transaction with 99.2% of ballots cast in favor of the proposed transaction. Catalent anticipates filing the final voting results for its Special Meeting in a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, after certification by Catalent's inspector of elections.

The transaction is expected to close towards the end of calendar year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to any financing contingency.

Catalent, Inc. is a global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,500 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply approximately 70 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce of nearly 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $4.3 billion in revenue in its 2023 fiscal year.

