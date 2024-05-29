Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.: Dundee Precious Metals Appoints John DeCooman as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" of "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of W. John DeCooman, Jr. as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, effective June 10, 2024.

"I am excited to be adding John to our team. He brings to DPM a wealth of business development, strategy and capital markets expertise, as well as a proven track record of successful value-enhancing transactions," said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that his leadership and mining industry experience will make a great addition to our executive team as we continue to execute our strategy and position DPM for future growth."

Mr. DeCooman has 30 years of experience related to corporate strategy, finance, capital markets, investor relations, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. From 2020 to 2023, Mr. DeCooman led the start-up of Sweetwater Royalties, a privately-held base and industrial minerals royalty company, as President and Chief Executive Officer. From 2009 to 2020, he was Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at SSR Mining. He has also served in various analyst and investment capacities over a more than ten-year period in investment banking, as well as other corporate roles.

Mr. DeCooman holds a Bachelor of Science, Mineral Economics from The Pennsylvania State University, and a Master of Science, Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.

