Dow Jones News
29.05.2024 | 18:46
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-May-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               29 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         89.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          87.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 88.7305p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,847,842 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,847,842) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      88.7305p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
22348               89.00       09:35:34          00070094372TRLO0      XLON 
15                89.00       09:35:37          00070094373TRLO0      XLON 
7389               88.60       09:35:41          00070094375TRLO0      XLON 
6996               89.00       09:36:14          00070094383TRLO0      XLON 
728                89.00       09:36:16          00070094385TRLO0      XLON 
6                 89.00       09:36:36          00070094401TRLO0      XLON 
6                 89.00       09:36:36          00070094402TRLO0      XLON 
23                89.00       09:36:56          00070094408TRLO0      XLON 
6715               89.00       09:37:03          00070094410TRLO0      XLON 
4721               89.00       10:09:18          00070095354TRLO0      XLON 
7198               89.00       10:09:18          00070095355TRLO0      XLON 
2311               89.00       10:09:18          00070095356TRLO0      XLON 
6141               89.00       10:09:18          00070095357TRLO0      XLON 
6776               89.00       10:09:18          00070095358TRLO0      XLON 
4400               88.60       10:09:32          00070095363TRLO0      XLON 
1563               88.60       10:09:32          00070095364TRLO0      XLON 
644                88.60       10:43:09          00070096167TRLO0      XLON 
4700               88.60       10:43:09          00070096168TRLO0      XLON 
751                87.00       11:04:53          00070096542TRLO0      XLON 
6500               87.00       11:04:53          00070096543TRLO0      XLON 
1361               87.20       11:40:40          00070097272TRLO0      XLON 
2700               87.20       11:40:40          00070097273TRLO0      XLON 
5347               87.20       11:40:40          00070097274TRLO0      XLON 
1450               87.80       11:56:06          00070097665TRLO0      XLON 
1450               87.80       11:56:06          00070097666TRLO0      XLON 
4600               88.20       11:58:17          00070097696TRLO0      XLON 
3487               89.00       14:43:33          00070102601TRLO0      XLON 
3329               89.00       14:43:33          00070102602TRLO0      XLON 
980                89.00       14:43:33          00070102603TRLO0      XLON 
743                89.00       14:53:45          00070103074TRLO0      XLON 
666                89.00       14:58:22          00070103354TRLO0      XLON 
366                89.00       14:59:55          00070103397TRLO0      XLON 
3991               89.00       14:59:55          00070103401TRLO0      XLON 
6574               89.00       15:17:17          00070104239TRLO0      XLON 
3936               89.00       15:17:17          00070104240TRLO0      XLON 
2030               89.00       15:17:17          00070104241TRLO0      XLON 
2015               89.00       15:17:17          00070104246TRLO0      XLON 
4029               89.00       15:18:26          00070104268TRLO0      XLON 
2796               89.00       15:27:23          00070104570TRLO0      XLON 
3578               89.00       15:27:23          00070104571TRLO0      XLON 
2700               89.00       15:33:42          00070104787TRLO0      XLON 
598                88.40       15:41:08          00070105144TRLO0      XLON 
7502               88.40       15:41:08          00070105145TRLO0      XLON 
2963               88.00       15:45:31          00070105349TRLO0      XLON 
382                89.00       16:04:41          00070106109TRLO0      XLON 
20107               89.00       16:04:41          00070106110TRLO0      XLON 
3195               89.00       16:04:41          00070106111TRLO0      XLON 
4506               89.00       16:04:41          00070106112TRLO0      XLON 
3000               89.00       16:05:20          00070106219TRLO0      XLON 
3093               89.00       16:05:20          00070106220TRLO0      XLON 
3413               89.00       16:08:37          00070106451TRLO0      XLON 
3182               89.00       16:08:37          00070106452TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  324657 
EQS News ID:  1913999 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913999&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2024 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)

