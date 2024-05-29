DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-May-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 May 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 29 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 89.00p Lowest price paid per share: 87.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 88.7305p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,847,842 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,847,842) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 88.7305p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 22348 89.00 09:35:34 00070094372TRLO0 XLON 15 89.00 09:35:37 00070094373TRLO0 XLON 7389 88.60 09:35:41 00070094375TRLO0 XLON 6996 89.00 09:36:14 00070094383TRLO0 XLON 728 89.00 09:36:16 00070094385TRLO0 XLON 6 89.00 09:36:36 00070094401TRLO0 XLON 6 89.00 09:36:36 00070094402TRLO0 XLON 23 89.00 09:36:56 00070094408TRLO0 XLON 6715 89.00 09:37:03 00070094410TRLO0 XLON 4721 89.00 10:09:18 00070095354TRLO0 XLON 7198 89.00 10:09:18 00070095355TRLO0 XLON 2311 89.00 10:09:18 00070095356TRLO0 XLON 6141 89.00 10:09:18 00070095357TRLO0 XLON 6776 89.00 10:09:18 00070095358TRLO0 XLON 4400 88.60 10:09:32 00070095363TRLO0 XLON 1563 88.60 10:09:32 00070095364TRLO0 XLON 644 88.60 10:43:09 00070096167TRLO0 XLON 4700 88.60 10:43:09 00070096168TRLO0 XLON 751 87.00 11:04:53 00070096542TRLO0 XLON 6500 87.00 11:04:53 00070096543TRLO0 XLON 1361 87.20 11:40:40 00070097272TRLO0 XLON 2700 87.20 11:40:40 00070097273TRLO0 XLON 5347 87.20 11:40:40 00070097274TRLO0 XLON 1450 87.80 11:56:06 00070097665TRLO0 XLON 1450 87.80 11:56:06 00070097666TRLO0 XLON 4600 88.20 11:58:17 00070097696TRLO0 XLON 3487 89.00 14:43:33 00070102601TRLO0 XLON 3329 89.00 14:43:33 00070102602TRLO0 XLON 980 89.00 14:43:33 00070102603TRLO0 XLON 743 89.00 14:53:45 00070103074TRLO0 XLON 666 89.00 14:58:22 00070103354TRLO0 XLON 366 89.00 14:59:55 00070103397TRLO0 XLON 3991 89.00 14:59:55 00070103401TRLO0 XLON 6574 89.00 15:17:17 00070104239TRLO0 XLON 3936 89.00 15:17:17 00070104240TRLO0 XLON 2030 89.00 15:17:17 00070104241TRLO0 XLON 2015 89.00 15:17:17 00070104246TRLO0 XLON 4029 89.00 15:18:26 00070104268TRLO0 XLON 2796 89.00 15:27:23 00070104570TRLO0 XLON 3578 89.00 15:27:23 00070104571TRLO0 XLON 2700 89.00 15:33:42 00070104787TRLO0 XLON 598 88.40 15:41:08 00070105144TRLO0 XLON 7502 88.40 15:41:08 00070105145TRLO0 XLON 2963 88.00 15:45:31 00070105349TRLO0 XLON 382 89.00 16:04:41 00070106109TRLO0 XLON 20107 89.00 16:04:41 00070106110TRLO0 XLON 3195 89.00 16:04:41 00070106111TRLO0 XLON 4506 89.00 16:04:41 00070106112TRLO0 XLON 3000 89.00 16:05:20 00070106219TRLO0 XLON 3093 89.00 16:05:20 00070106220TRLO0 XLON 3413 89.00 16:08:37 00070106451TRLO0 XLON 3182 89.00 16:08:37 00070106452TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

