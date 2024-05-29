

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after reporting below average demand for this month's two-year and five-year note auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes also attracted below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.650 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.716 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted well below average demand.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken