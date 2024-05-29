

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A study conducted by researchers at Lund University in Sweden has revealed a potential link between tattoos and an increased risk of lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.



Published in eClinicalMedicine on May 21, the study involved 11,905 participants, 2,938 of whom had been diagnosed with lymphoma between the ages of 20 and 60. Surprisingly, the research found that individuals with tattoos had a 21% higher risk of developing lymphoma.



Lead researcher Christel Nielsen from Lund University explained that individuals diagnosed with lymphoma were surveyed on various lifestyle factors, including their tattoo status. Initially, the research team speculated that larger tattoos might pose a higher risk of lymphoma. However, the study's findings indicated that the size of the tattooed area did not impact the risk.



The study identified the most common types of lymphoma as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. Nielsen emphasized that when tattoo ink is injected into the skin, the body perceives it as a foreign substance, initiating an immune system response. A significant portion of the ink is then transported away from the skin to the lymph nodes, where it is deposited.



Nielsen stressed the need to monitor the composition of tattoo ink, especially given the widespread popularity of tattoos in the US. Going forward, the research team plans to explore potential links between tattoos and other cancers as well as inflammatory diseases. Despite the prevalence of tattoos, there is still limited research on their long-term health effects.



