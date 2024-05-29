MAYBELLINE NEW YORK ANNOUNCES PEGGY GOU AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

Maybelline New York welcomes Electronic Music Superstar Peggy Gou into a partnership that celebrates self-expression and champions creativity.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is thrilled to announce electronic music phenomenon Peggy Gou as its newest global ambassador, joining the Maybelline family.

Peggy Gou, a DJ, and producer who has been a trailblazing force in music for years, achieved mainstream recognition with the release of her hit song "(It Goes Like) Nanana" in 2023. A true leader in both music and fashion, Gou now sets her sights on the beauty world.

"Maybelline New York is thrilled to welcome Peggy Gou as our newest ambassador," said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "Peggy is the hottest DJ in the world and her songs are everyone's summer soundtrack. Her infectious energy and her ability to connect with such a diverse audience is a true testament to her authenticity and artistry. We look forward to the power of this partnership with Peggy, to celebrate creativity and self-expression."

Gou's energetic performances and trendsetting style have garnered her a massive global following. Her fans not only connect with her music but also admire her authentic and creative approach to beauty.

"I am honored and excited to join the Maybelline New York family. Maybelline has always been a brand that celebrates individuality and creativity - values that resonate deeply with me," expressed Peggy Gou. "Maybelline products are not only high-performing but also resilient enough to withstand the demands of my often-hectic global touring schedule. I look forward to embarking on this journey."

As a Maybelline ambassador, Gou will front upcoming product and brand campaigns, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality and express themselves through makeup. The collaboration will kick off with Peggy lending her spin to Maybelline's cult favorite SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick range, known for its revolutionary 16-hour lasting formula.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether

About Peggy Gou

A cultural icon globally, Peggy Gou has transcended the worlds of fashion and music to establish herself as the ultimate tastemaker and trendsetter. Having released a successful run of Singles and EP's and founding her independent record label, Gudu Records in 2019, Peggy Gou will dominate in 2024 with the release of her debut album, "I Hear You" coming in June via XL Recordings. With over 4 million followers on social media and 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Peggy Gou has gained significant recognition. In 2023, she achieved a major milestone with her hit single, "(It Goes Like) Nanana," topping the charts and accumulating billions of streams worldwide, making her one of the most in-demand artists and DJs in the world. Peggy Gou's influence extends beyond music. With an expansive appreciation for both music and fashion, a London College of Fashion graduate, former stylist, and Harper's Bazaar contributing editor, she is no stranger to the fashion world. Peggy Gou has headlined the most prestigious clubs and major festivals worldwide including Ultra Festival, Coachella, and up next: Glastonbury.

