Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Through cuisine and culture, Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco division recently celebrated A Taste of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) that was nothing short of inspiring, exciting, and full of authenticity!

To bring this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event to life, our Jewel-Osco team partnered with many brands like Kikkoman USA, Spam Brand, Truong Enterprises INC, Riceland Foods Fly by Jing and others, as well as several local Chinatown business and performers including Chinatown Chamber, Chicago Chinese Culture, CAMO Chicago, Hawaiian Barefoot Dancers, Thai Dancers and Lion Dancers. It was a truly delightful experience celebrating with shoppers who got to celebrate their community and heritage through music, song, dance and food!

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

