Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Stuttgart
29.05.24
20:58 Uhr
18,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80018,90021:16
18,80018,90021:01
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2024 | 20:38
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Through cuisine and culture, Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco division recently celebrated A Taste of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) that was nothing short of inspiring, exciting, and full of authenticity!

To bring this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event to life, our Jewel-Osco team partnered with many brands like Kikkoman USA, Spam Brand, Truong Enterprises INC, Riceland Foods Fly by Jing and others, as well as several local Chinatown business and performers including Chinatown Chamber, Chicago Chinese Culture, CAMO Chicago, Hawaiian Barefoot Dancers, Thai Dancers and Lion Dancers. It was a truly delightful experience celebrating with shoppers who got to celebrate their community and heritage through music, song, dance and food!

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.