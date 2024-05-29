QFZ and Quantiphi Announce Strategic Partnership to Establish AI-First Digital Engineering Global Technology Hub in Qatar's Free Zones

DOHA, Qatar, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Quantiphi, a Google Cloud partner and award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, have signed an agreement to establish a global technology hub in Qatar's Free Zones to meet the surging demand for AI and generative AI enterprise solutions to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across Qatar and the region.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority and Ritesh Patel, co-founder of Quantiphi during the Google Cloud Summit in Doha, in the presence of senior executives from QFZ, Quantiphi and Google Cloud.

This agreement with Quantiphi was inked one year after the Google Cloud region in Doha was launched in 2023. Under the agreement, Quantiphi's new technology hub at the free zones in Qatar will help position Qatar as a leader in AI and digital innovation. The collaboration will also foster broader cooperation between Quantiphi and QFZ on AI and generative AI enterprise solutions aiming to advance the technology sector in Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, said, "We are delighted to welcome Quantiphi's global technology hub to the free zones in the State of Qatar. This partnership with Quantiphi, to leverage Google Cloud services, highlights our ongoing efforts to position Qatar as a leader in technological innovation. By leveraging AI and digital engineering, we are poised to achieve unprecedented growth and development in the technology sector. This contributes to Qatar's digital transformation aligning with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy."

Ritesh Patel, co-founder of Quantiphi said, "The expansion to Qatar, a country known globally for connecting stakeholders in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and innovation, underscores Quantiphi's commitment to strategic growth, partnership and continued adaptation to global market needs. Qatar is an optimal location for Quantiphi's continued expansion because it is regarded as a technology leader within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), an alliance between Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. We are excited to collaborate with QFZ to further our mission and drive technological advancements in the region."

Saurabh Mishra, Google Cloud Global Business Leader at Quantiphi said, "With more than a decade of experience in building data and AI solutions, Quantiphi and Google Cloud are well positioned to meet the demands of enterprises globally to enable them to invest in future technologies. Quantiphi's expansion into Qatar is endorsed by Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), which regulates world-class free zones in Qatar and offers business benefits to expand operations within the region. This solidifies our commitment to foster a cutting-edge technology ecosystem in the region in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030, to bring transformation through knowledge and innovation-led solutions."

Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager of Google Cloud Qatar, said, "Our partnership with Quantiphi is another testament to our commitment to advancing AI and cloud technology in the region. Through our valuable partner network, we aim to help drive innovation and enable businesses to thrive in the digital age. The support from Qatar Free Zones Authority underscores the importance of creating a dynamic ecosystem that fosters growth and aligns with Qatar's vision for a technology-driven future. We are delighted that this partnership was signed at the Google Cloud Doha Summit on the first anniversary of our Doha Cloud Region and look forward to supporting Quantiphi and QFZ in their ambitious initiatives."

The new hub in Qatar's free zones is planned to showcase both parties' strategic foresight and commitment to enhancing digital and technological efficiencies. By integrating state-of-the-art technology and extensive industry expertise, this collaboration unlocks unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. Together, QFZ, and Quantiphi, will be paving the way for a more connected world and setting new benchmarks for strategic partnerships.

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at https://quantiphi.com/ and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

About Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ):

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones. QFZ offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities. For more information on QFZ, visit https://qfz.gov.qa/.

Media Contact

H. Mayes

Quantiphi

https://quantiphi.com/resources/newsroom/

contact.newsroom@quantiphi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424962/Quantiphi_Google_Cloud_Expansion_Qatar.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264970/Quantiphi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qfz-and-quantiphi-announce-strategic-partnership-to-establish-ai-first-digital-engineering-global-technology-hub-in-qatars-free-zones-302158449.html