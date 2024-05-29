

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YouTube is set to roll out an exciting new feature called 'Playables,' which will bring free arcade-style games directly to the YouTube app. These games will soon be accessible to all users on both the YouTube app and the YouTube Home page, offering a diverse selection of over 75 games. Previously, Playables were only available to a limited group of users for testing purposes and were later released to YouTube Premium subscribers in November.



To access Playables, users can simply navigate to YouTube's website or use the Android/iOS app and find the Playables section in the sidebar. One of the exciting aspects of Playables is that players can save their progress and monitor their high scores, making the gaming experience more engaging. The games cover a wide range of genres, from classic board games like chess and crossword puzzles to popular casual mobile games such as Angry Birds Showdown!, Trivia Crack, and Cut the Rope.



Moreover, players can easily share games with friends using the three-dot 'More' menu and save their game progress, enhancing the social aspect of gaming on YouTube. Additionally, those who take advantage of this feature can save their game progress and keep track of their best scores.



Although not everyone will immediately see the Playables feature, it is expected to be fully available to all users in the upcoming weeks, promising an exciting and accessible gaming experience for YouTube users worldwide.



