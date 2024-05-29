Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2024 | 21:26
The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / IBM
BY JASMINE BROWLEY

Originally published by ESSENCE

Per the organization, UNL has supported more than 50,000 young people gain access to career development opportunities through immersive programs spearheaded by Moore. For instance, UNL most recently partnered with IBM and its IBM SkillsBuild program to offer UNL participants tools AI-focused career readiness training for free.

Continue reading here

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 19: USHER ATTENDS USHER'S NEW LOOK PRESENTS "2023 DISRUPTIVATOR SUMMIT: BE YOUR OWN SUPERHERO" ON JULY 19, 2023 IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA. (PHOTO BY PARAS GRIFFIN/GETTY IMAGES FOR ABA)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
