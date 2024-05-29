The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / IBM
BY JASMINE BROWLEY
Originally published by ESSENCE
Per the organization, UNL has supported more than 50,000 young people gain access to career development opportunities through immersive programs spearheaded by Moore. For instance, UNL most recently partnered with IBM and its IBM SkillsBuild program to offer UNL participants tools AI-focused career readiness training for free.
Continue reading here
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: IBM
View the original press release on accesswire.com