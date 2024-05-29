Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Annual Report 2023

Please find enclosed the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 for Awilco Drilling PLC.



Aberdeen, 29 May 2024



For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC

Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC

Phone: +47 9342 8464

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment