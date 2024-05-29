

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):



Earnings: -$472 million in Q4 vs. -$34 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.22 billion in Q4 vs. $1.33 billion in the same period last year.



