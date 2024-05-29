

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $0.6 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.1 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $12.8 billion from $12.9 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $0.6 Bln. vs. $1.1 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.8 Bln vs. $12.9 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 to $0.92 Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.60



