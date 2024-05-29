

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB131.49 million, or RMB1.88 per share. This compares with RMB244.21 million, or RMB3.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB161.17 million or RMB2.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.2% to RMB649.54 million from RMB803.47 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB131.49 Mln. vs. RMB244.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB1.88 vs. RMB3.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB649.54 Mln vs. RMB803.47 Mln last year.



