Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) ("Builders Capital" or "the Company") announced today the release of its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights include:

We distributed $0.20 per share to our Class A public shareholders in the first quarter of 2024, again meeting our distribution target as we have every quarter since our inception over 10 years ago.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, we distributed $0.40 per share to our Class B shareholders based on Q1 2024 earnings. This provided an annualized 16% return on the original $10.00 share issue price.

Total Revenues grew to $1,179,354 in the first quarter, up 8.71% quarter-on-quarter.

Earnings per share remained consistent at $0.26.

We continue to maintain a balanced presence in both Alberta and BC with 42% of the current mortgage pool invested in Alberta. Shifting affordability constraints in BC has motivated management to begin a transition to a greater portion of our loan concentration back to the Alberta market.

We achieved an approximate weighted average loan-to-value ratio on our mortgage portfolio of 74.55 %, slightly better than our 75% target level.

In commenting on these results, Sandy Loutitt, President of Builders Capital, stated:

"We are happy to publish the results of another productive quarter. The management team continues to source, underwrite, and administer loans with a judicious eye to risk management without compromising yield. A tight housing supply continues to spur activity in our sector, creating ample opportunity to place productive loans with builders who are showing improving margins. That said, the rising cost of labour is clearly impacting builder profitability and the underwriting team continues to factor this into our approval process."

"We are very excited to bring our participating bond offer to qualified investors, which will help us meet the rising demand for mortgages in our sector. Our current demand for quality mortgages exceeds our capital supply, so we look forward to utilizing this innovative tool to increase the size of our capital stock for our borrowers while providing good returns with short term liquidity to our new participating bond investors."

Financial Overview



Quarter ended

March 31,

2024

$ Quarter ended

March 31,

2023

$ Quarter ended

March 31,

2022

$ Quarter ended

March 31,

2021

$ Revenues 1,179,354 1,084,900 844,516 704,149 Total comprehensive earnings 816,435 829,315 664,861 564,021 Net mortgages receivable, end of period 31,436,269 35,236,623 29,426,045 19,003,776 Total assets 32,957,219 36,010,916 30,682,037 27,454,925 Shareholders' equity 29,378,505 29,482,917 26,951,410 26,894,699 Earnings per share 0.26 0.26 0.23 0.19 Cash dividends declared 814,499 710,434 624,450 485,880 Cash dividends declared per Class A share 0.20 0.1972 0.1972 0.1972 Cash dividends declared per Class B share 0.40 0.2898 0.2521 0.1008

A more detailed discussion of the Company's financial results can be found in Builders Capital's First quarter 2024 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, which has been posted on the Company's website (www.builderscapital.ca) and filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca/).

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is a mortgage lender providing short-term course-of-construction financing to builders of residential, wood-frame properties in Western Canada. The Company commenced active operations on December 12, 2013 on the closing of its initial public offering, whereupon it acquired a portfolio of mortgages from two predecessor companies.

Builders Capital's investment objective is to generate attractive returns, relative to risk, in order to provide stable and consistent distributions to shareholders while remaining focused on capital preservation and satisfying the criteria mandated for mortgage investment corporations ("MIC") as defined in the Income Tax Act.

As an MIC, Builders Capital is not subject to income tax provided that it distributes all of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders within 90 days of its December 31st year-end. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same tax position as if their proportionate share of mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These include, among other things, risks associated with mortgage lending, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters and the general economic environment. The company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive, as other factors could adversely affect its results, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned against undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Builders Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

