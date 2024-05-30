Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, dedicated to raising awareness of Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) technology and its applications in mass screening programs within the healthcare sector.

FISH technology has significantly advanced molecular diagnostics, allowing precise identification of genetic abnormalities associated with various diseases, notably cancer. Ikonisys is taking the lead on developing total automation solutions, streamlining laboratory processes for efficient mass screening.

The new website provides comprehensive insights into:

Total Automation Benefits : Ikonisys' automated FISH assay systems enhance speed, accuracy, and scalability in mass screening. By automating sample preparation, analysis, and reporting, laboratories can handle increased volumes while maintaining high-quality standards.

: Ikonisys' automated FISH assay systems enhance speed, accuracy, and scalability in mass screening. By automating sample preparation, analysis, and reporting, laboratories can handle increased volumes while maintaining high-quality standards. Advanced Technology : Ikonisys' automated FISH solutions leverage on advanced imaging algorithms and artificial intelligence to improve data analysis and interpretation. These innovations facilitate early detection and personalized treatment planning, leading to better patient outcomes.

: Ikonisys' automated FISH solutions leverage on advanced imaging algorithms and artificial intelligence to improve data analysis and interpretation. These innovations facilitate early detection and personalized treatment planning, leading to better patient outcomes. Seamless Integration: Ikonisys' automated FISH platforms seamlessly integrate into existing laboratory workflows, reducing manual errors and optimizing productivity.

Alessandro Nosei, CDO and Brand Manager at Ikonisys, stated: "Our new website serves as a central hub for healthcare professionals to learn about the benefits of automated FISH technology both in the actual routine and for eventual mass screening programs. We invite professionals and stakeholders to explore our platform and join us in advancing healthcare through innovation."

Visit www.ikonisys.com to learn more about how Ikonisys is revolutionizing mass screening with automated FISH technology.

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys-finance.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98