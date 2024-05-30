Nur Bukhara Solar PV LLC FE, a project company owned by Masdar, will deliver a 63 MW battery energy storage system alongside a 250 MW solar plant in south-central Uzbekistan. From pv magazine ESS News site Uzbekistan is in line for its first grid-scale battery energy storage project as it seeks to stabilize and strengthen its existing electricity grids and ramp up the uptake of renewable energy. Nur Bukhara Solar PV LLC FE, a project company owned by Masdar, will deliver the 63 MW battery energy storage system alongside a 250 MW solar plant in the Alat district of the Bukhara region of south-central ...

