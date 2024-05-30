

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to 6-day lows of 0.6600 against the U.S. dollar and 103.81 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6611 and 104.18, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.6354 and 0.9060 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.6334 and 0.9066, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 101.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro and 0.89 against the loonie.



