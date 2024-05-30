Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2024
Trading in UAB "Modus Grupe" bonds will be suspended

On May 30, 2024, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in bonds of UAB
"Modus Grupe" (MDGBFLOT25FA, ISIN code LT0000408445) on 31 May 2024 until the
announcement via Nasdaq Vilnius Information System. 

Trading shall be suspended until the announcement of the exact floating
interest rate, which is determined in accordance with the procedures and terms
set out in the Information Document of UAB "Modus Grupe". 

Trading will be resumed by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
