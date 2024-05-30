Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 98,829 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 33,829 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7300 GBP1.4680 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6820 GBP1.4340 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7020 GBP1.4472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,682,502 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,787 1.7180 XDUB 08:18:26 00028945783TRDU1 887 1.7180 XDUB 08:18:26 00028945782TRDU1 2,039 1.7300 XDUB 08:36:15 00028946004TRDU1 606 1.7220 XDUB 09:16:53 00028946351TRDU1 3,732 1.7220 XDUB 09:16:53 00028946350TRDU1 2,087 1.7200 XDUB 10:02:32 00028946569TRDU1 130 1.7200 XDUB 10:02:32 00028946568TRDU1 1,917 1.7200 XDUB 10:02:32 00028946570TRDU1 2,214 1.7140 XDUB 10:26:53 00028946693TRDU1 2,153 1.7020 XDUB 11:20:31 00028946995TRDU1 2,140 1.7020 XDUB 11:20:31 00028946994TRDU1 2,260 1.7020 XDUB 11:20:31 00028946993TRDU1 1,112 1.7020 XDUB 12:20:52 00028947281TRDU1 397 1.7020 XDUB 12:20:52 00028947280TRDU1 393 1.7020 XDUB 12:20:52 00028947279TRDU1 183 1.7020 XDUB 12:20:52 00028947278TRDU1 2,219 1.7020 XDUB 12:20:52 00028947277TRDU1 1,438 1.7020 XDUB 12:54:22 00028947415TRDU1 1,834 1.7020 XDUB 13:07:44 00028947442TRDU1 214 1.7020 XDUB 13:07:44 00028947441TRDU1 644 1.7020 XDUB 13:07:44 00028947440TRDU1 787 1.6960 XDUB 14:08:19 00028947936TRDU1 1,000 1.6960 XDUB 14:08:27 00028947937TRDU1 2,315 1.6960 XDUB 14:18:27 00028947980TRDU1 4,719 1.6960 XDUB 14:18:27 00028947979TRDU1 54 1.6960 XDUB 14:18:27 00028947978TRDU1 2,109 1.6960 XDUB 14:18:27 00028947977TRDU1 2,598 1.6940 XDUB 14:57:23 00028948163TRDU1 808 1.6940 XDUB 14:57:23 00028948168TRDU1 283 1.6940 XDUB 14:57:23 00028948167TRDU1 1,263 1.6940 XDUB 14:57:23 00028948166TRDU1 143 1.6940 XDUB 14:57:23 00028948165TRDU1 1,600 1.6940 XDUB 14:57:23 00028948164TRDU1 2,436 1.6920 XDUB 15:12:48 00028948580TRDU1 2,051 1.6940 XDUB 15:42:09 00028949227TRDU1 2,467 1.6940 XDUB 15:42:09 00028949226TRDU1 421 1.6840 XDUB 16:18:00 00028950120TRDU1 1,482 1.6840 XDUB 16:18:04 00028950122TRDU1 485 1.6840 XDUB 16:18:05 00028950127TRDU1 426 1.6840 XDUB 16:18:05 00028950126TRDU1 195 1.6840 XDUB 16:18:05 00028950125TRDU1 1,165 1.6840 XDUB 16:18:05 00028950124TRDU1 49 1.6840 XDUB 16:18:05 00028950123TRDU1 1,478 1.6820 XDUB 16:21:58 00028950275TRDU1 1,682 1.6860 XDUB 16:26:39 00028950415TRDU1 598 1.6860 XDUB 16:26:39 00028950414TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,463 1.4680 XLON 08:36:15 00028946002TRDU1 2,940 1.4680 XLON 08:36:15 00028946003TRDU1 1,442 1.4580 XLON 10:02:51 00028946571TRDU1 1,082 1.4580 XLON 10:02:51 00028946572TRDU1 2,489 1.4520 XLON 10:27:46 00028946700TRDU1 1,160 1.4460 XLON 13:09:04 00028947454TRDU1 422 1.4460 XLON 13:09:04 00028947455TRDU1 84 1.4460 XLON 13:09:04 00028947456TRDU1 800 1.4460 XLON 13:09:04 00028947457TRDU1 406 1.4420 XLON 13:10:55 00028947474TRDU1 197 1.4420 XLON 13:10:55 00028947475TRDU1 1,978 1.4420 XLON 13:10:55 00028947476TRDU1 2,538 1.4420 XLON 13:10:55 00028947477TRDU1 1,000 1.4400 XLON 14:18:40 00028947984TRDU1 958 1.4400 XLON 14:18:40 00028947985TRDU1 54 1.4400 XLON 14:18:40 00028947986TRDU1 650 1.4400 XLON 14:18:40 00028947987TRDU1 2,293 1.4400 XLON 14:18:40 00028947988TRDU1 155 1.4400 XLON 14:18:40 00028947989TRDU1 271 1.4420 XLON 15:22:14 00028948641TRDU1 273 1.4420 XLON 15:22:14 00028948642TRDU1 823 1.4420 XLON 15:22:14 00028948643TRDU1 1,321 1.4420 XLON 15:22:14 00028948644TRDU1 1,504 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949244TRDU1 133 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949245TRDU1 2,159 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949246TRDU1 1,600 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949247TRDU1 6 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949248TRDU1 48 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949249TRDU1 36 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949250TRDU1 67 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949251TRDU1 2 1.4400 XLON 15:42:28 00028949252TRDU1 609 1.4340 XLON 16:24:37 00028950339TRDU1 295 1.4340 XLON 16:24:37 00028950340TRDU1 1,571 1.4340 XLON 16:24:37 00028950341TRDU1

