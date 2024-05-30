

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 6-day lows of 0.6100 against the U.S. dollar and 95.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6107 and 96.40, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.7698 and 1.0832 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.7659 and 1.0806, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen, 1.79 against the euro and 1.10 against the aussie.



