Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Lang & Schwarz
30.05.24
07:00 Uhr
8,770 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.05.2024 | 08:48
107 Leser
Caverion Corporation publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 30 May 2024 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024

Caverion Corporation's parent company, Assemblin Caverion Group AB, has today published certain pro forma financial information reflecting the pro forma impacts of the strategic combination of Caverion Corporation and Assemblin Group AB, completed on 1 April 2024. Given that the aforementioned pro forma financial information contains certain standalone financial information concerning the Caverion Group, Caverion publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the Caverion Group as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024, as attached to this release. Caverion's financial reporting practices announced on 20 December 2023 will remain unchanged.

Related disclosures

  • Assemblin Caverion Group AB pro forma financial information as of 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023: https://www.assemblincaverion.com/investors/financial-reports

  • Assemblin Caverion Group AB's January - March 2024 interim financial information: https://www.assemblin.com/investors/financial-reports/

CAVERION CORPORATION

For further information, please contact:

Pasi Päivärinta, interim CFO, tel. +358 50 485 0304, pasi.paivarinta@caverion.com
Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-corporation-publishes-condensed-unaudited-consolidated-interim-financial-statements-as-of-a,c3990500

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3990500/2833242.pdf

Consolidated interim financial statements for Caverion Group 1.1.-31.3.2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-corporation-publishes-condensed-unaudited-consolidated-interim-financial-statements-as-of-and-for-the-three-months-ended-31-march-2024-302159055.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
