Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 30 May 2024 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024

Caverion Corporation's parent company, Assemblin Caverion Group AB, has today published certain pro forma financial information reflecting the pro forma impacts of the strategic combination of Caverion Corporation and Assemblin Group AB, completed on 1 April 2024. Given that the aforementioned pro forma financial information contains certain standalone financial information concerning the Caverion Group, Caverion publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the Caverion Group as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024, as attached to this release. Caverion's financial reporting practices announced on 20 December 2023 will remain unchanged.

Related disclosures

Assemblin Caverion Group AB pro forma financial information as of 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023: https://www.assemblincaverion.com/investors/financial-reports





Assemblin Caverion Group AB's January - March 2024 interim financial information: https://www.assemblin.com/investors/financial-reports/

