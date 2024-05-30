Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
30.05.24
09:36 Uhr
5,500 Euro
+0,022
+0,40 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5285,53010:20
5,5285,53010:20
PR Newswire
30.05.2024 | 08:48
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson's Nomination Committee appointed

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

  • Johan Forssell, Investor AB;
  • Helena Stjernholm, AB Industrivärden;
  • Anders Oscarsson, AMF Tjänstepension & AMF Fonder;
  • Christer Gardell, Cevian Capital; and
  • Jan Carlson, the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
The Nomination Committee
c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat
SE-164 83 Stockholm
Sweden
E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com

FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, and Global Communications Platform. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-s-nomination-committee-appointed,c3989913

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3989913/2827938.pdf

Ericsson's Nomination Committee appointed

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericssons-nomination-committee-appointed-302159057.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.