

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 6-day low of 1.3728 against the U.S. dollar an d 114.41 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3714 and 114.91. respectively.



Against the euro, the looie edges down to 1.4821 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.4815.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen and 1.50 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken