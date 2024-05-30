Squadron Energy has filed documents with the state government of New South Wales, Australia, in a forward step on its proposed 2 GW Koorakee Energy Park, which will include a 1 GW solar farm and 1 GW of wind energy, backed by a 1 GW/12 GWh battery energy storage system. From pv magazine Australia Australian renewables developer Squadron Energy has filed environmental assessment and scoping report documents with the New South Wales (NSW) planning authority for its proposed 2 GW Koorakee Energy Park (KEP). The project is to have an installed capacity of 2 GW, comprising 1 GW of PV generation and ...

