30.05.2024
REMINDER: Public Offering of CAPITALICA Z114 REAL ESTATE FUND UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

Up to 6 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia. 

Investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia can purchase up to 6 000 bonds with
a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and an annual interest rate of 6,0%(fixed part) +
6M EURIBOR (variable part). 

The purchase price per bond is EUR 1033.3895 (103,33895%). The second Tranche
yield is 10,5% per annum. 


Essential terms of the offering:

 -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription
   process) starts on May 17, 2024 at 09:00 EEST and ends on June 04, 2024 at
   15:30 EEST as follows:


May 17 - June 03, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EEST)
June 04, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EEST).
Settlement date: June 06, 2024.

 -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
   brokerage company.

 -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)

 -- Order book: CPTSPOT2 (ISIN code: 

LT0000408551

)

 -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
   participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
   behalf of their clients


Auction rules, prospectus and final terms are available as attachments.







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1225890
