Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
[30.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|17,793,600.00
|EUR
|0
|163,288,366.64
|9.1768
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|29.05.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|932,522.04
|92.5121
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|29.05.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|19,942,915.81
|106.8752
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|29.05.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|43,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,842,263.44
|111.209
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|29.05.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|34,839.00
|GBP
|0
|3,777,748.01
|108.4345
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|29.05.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|49,751.00
|EUR
|0
|5,182,606.18
|104.1709
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|29.05.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|25,989.00
|CHF
|0
|2,502,370.77
|96.2858
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|29.05.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|4,937,618.00
|EUR
|0
|48,815,962.66
|9.8865
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|29.05.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,635,163.00
|USD
|0
|17,003,336.30
|10.3986
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|29.05.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|692,360.00
|GBP
|0
|7,067,343.81
|10.2076