PR Newswire
30.05.2024 | 09:18
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

[30.05.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE00BN4GXL6317,793,600.00EUR0163,288,366.649.1768
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0932,522.0492.5121
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR019,942,915.81106.8752
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE00BMDWWS8543,542.00USD04,842,263.44111.209
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE00BN0T9H7034,839.00GBP03,777,748.01108.4345
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE00BKX90X6749,751.00EUR05,182,606.18104.1709
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE00BKX90W5025,989.00CHF02,502,370.7796.2858
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE000V6NHO664,937,618.00EUR048,815,962.669.8865
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE000L1I4R941,635,163.00USD017,003,336.3010.3986
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
29.05.24IE000LJG9WK1692,360.00GBP07,067,343.8110.2076

