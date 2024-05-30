

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 1-week high of 169.47 against the euro and a 6-day high of 199.31 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 170.25 and 200.19, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 157.05 and 172.09 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 157.60 and 172.59, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around against the 166.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 154.00 against the greenback and 171.00 against the franc.



