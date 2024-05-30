DJ Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 185.8847 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4169724 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 324668 EQS News ID: 1914111 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 30, 2024 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)