

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 2-week high of 0.9829 against the euro and a 9-day high of 1.1555 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9872 and 1.1608, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to a 2-day high of 0.9101 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.9142.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.96 against the euro, 1.13 against the pound and 0.88 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken