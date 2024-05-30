UIS Technologies has commissioned polyurethane (PU) recoating and regrooving solutions for wire guide rollers (WGRs) at Adani's 2 GW solar ingot-wafer plant in Gujarat, India. From pv magazine India UIS Technologies, a precision technology company based in Penang, Malaysia, has announced the commissioning of its PU recoating and regrooving solutions for WGRs at Adani's 2 GW solar ingot-wafer facility in Mundra, Gujarat, India. WGRs play a crucial role in the ingot slicing stage of silicon ingot-to-wafer manufacturing processes. The precision grooving of these rollers significantly affects the ...

