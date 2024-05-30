Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
30.05.24
08:02 Uhr
4,740 Euro
-0,040
-0,84 %
30.05.2024
AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held on 28 May 2024, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed thereat, save for special resolution No.2 relating to the general authority to repurchase shares, were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolutions

Votes cast disclosed as a
percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting

Number of shares voted

Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued shares*

Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued shares*

For (%)

Against (%)

%

%

Ordinary resolution No. 1: Re-appointment of independent external auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner

98.19

1.81

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Ms PMM O'Brien

100.00

0

84,348,252

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Mr ST Coetzer

97.07

2.93

82,131,450

77.84

2.26

Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Mr SA Dawson

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No. 3: Re-election of Mr H Riemensperger as an executive director

93.13

6.87

76,681,543

72.67

7.42

Ordinary resolution No. 4:

Election of Ms RJ Gabriels as an executive director

99.88

0.12

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms PG Sibiya

98.09

1.91

77,522,936

73.47

6.63

Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms AM Roets

100.00

0

77,522,936

73.47

6.63

Ordinary resolution No. 5.3: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)

100.00

0

77,522,936

73.47

6.63

Ordinary resolution No.6.1: Remuneration Policy

93.18

6.82

77,492,699

73.44

6.65

Ordinary resolution No.6.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy

81.48

18.52

84,348,252

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No.7:

Approval of the amended rules of the AECI 2012 long term incentive plan

75.43

24.57

84,348,252

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman

98.19

1.81

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Risk Committee: Chairman

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - SHE Committee: Chairman

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Other Board Committee: Member

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.9: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (including ad hoc meetings)

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.10: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance

100.00

0

84,348,252

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares

71.16

28.84

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company: Section 45

100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares, and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

30 May 2024

Equity and Debt sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2024 PR Newswire
