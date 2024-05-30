AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held on 28 May 2024, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed thereat, save for special resolution No.2 relating to the general authority to repurchase shares, were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
Resolutions
Votes cast disclosed as a
Number of shares voted
Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued shares*
Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued shares*
For (%)
Against (%)
%
%
Ordinary resolution No. 1: Re-appointment of independent external auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner
98.19
1.81
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Ms PMM O'Brien
100.00
0
84,348,252
79.94
0.16
Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Mr ST Coetzer
97.07
2.93
82,131,450
77.84
2.26
Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Mr SA Dawson
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Ordinary resolution No. 3: Re-election of Mr H Riemensperger as an executive director
93.13
6.87
76,681,543
72.67
7.42
Ordinary resolution No. 4:
Election of Ms RJ Gabriels as an executive director
99.88
0.12
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms PG Sibiya
98.09
1.91
77,522,936
73.47
6.63
Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms AM Roets
100.00
0
77,522,936
73.47
6.63
Ordinary resolution No. 5.3: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)
100.00
0
77,522,936
73.47
6.63
Ordinary resolution No.6.1: Remuneration Policy
93.18
6.82
77,492,699
73.44
6.65
Ordinary resolution No.6.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy
81.48
18.52
84,348,252
79.94
0.16
Ordinary resolution No.7:
Approval of the amended rules of the AECI 2012 long term incentive plan
75.43
24.57
84,348,252
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman
98.19
1.81
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Risk Committee: Chairman
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - SHE Committee: Chairman
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Other Board Committee: Member
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.9: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (including ad hoc meetings)
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 1.10: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance
100.00
0
84,348,252
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
71.16
28.84
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company: Section 45
100.00
0
84,349,804
79.94
0.16
* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares, and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Woodmead, Sandton
30 May 2024
Equity and Debt sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)