AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held on 28 May 2024, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed thereat, save for special resolution No.2 relating to the general authority to repurchase shares, were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolutions Votes cast disclosed as a

percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting Number of shares voted Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued shares* Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued shares* For (%) Against (%) % % Ordinary resolution No. 1: Re-appointment of independent external auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner 98.19

1.81

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms PMM O'Brien 100.00

0

84,348,252

79.94

0.16 Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr ST Coetzer 97.07

2.93

82,131,450

77.84

2.26

Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr SA Dawson 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No. 3: Re-election of Mr H Riemensperger as an executive director 93.13

6.87

76,681,543

72.67

7.42

Ordinary resolution No. 4: Election of Ms RJ Gabriels as an executive director 99.88

0.12

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya 98.09

1.91

77,522,936

73.47

6.63

Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms AM Roets 100.00

0

77,522,936

73.47 6.63

Ordinary resolution No. 5.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck) 100.00

0

77,522,936 73.47

6.63

Ordinary resolution No.6.1: Remuneration Policy 93.18

6.82

77,492,699

73.44 6.65

Ordinary resolution No.6.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy 81.48

18.52

84,348,252

79.94

0.16

Ordinary resolution No.7: Approval of the amended rules of the AECI 2012 long term incentive plan 75.43

24.57

84,348,252

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman 98.19

1.81

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman 100.00

0 84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Risk Committee: Chairman 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - SHE Committee: Chairman 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Other Board Committee: Member 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.9: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (including ad hoc meetings) 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 1.10: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance 100.00

0

84,348,252

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares 71.16

28.84

84,349,804

79.94

0.16

Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company: Section 45 100.00

0

84,349,804

79.94

0.16



* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares, and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

30 May 2024

Equity and Debt sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)