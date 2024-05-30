

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in April to the lowest level in more than fifteen years, the statistical office ISTAT reported Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.9 percent in April from 7.1 percent in March. Meanwhile, economists had expected a rate of 7.2 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.9 percent.



Further, the latest jobless rate was the lowest since December 2008, when it was also the same 6.9 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 62.3 percent in April from 62.1 percent in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate came in at 20.2 percent in April, unchanged from March.



