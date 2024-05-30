Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen PortfolioManager - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 June 2024. ISIN DK0062840195 ----------------------------------------------- Name PortfolioManager Fairrente kl n ----------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ----------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 338239 ----------------------------------------------- Short name PMIFRKLN ----------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66