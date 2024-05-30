The global network We Are Innovation has today published the results of a poll showing a staggering three-quarters of smokers wrongly believe vaping is just as harmful as smoking.

Recent research conducted by Ipsos reveals that 74 percent of smokers worldwide believe that vaping is at least as harmful as smoking. This alarming Misperception Epidemic perpetuates a cycle of preventable illness and death, as individuals are deterred from switching to safer alternatives. The potential consequences of this are dire.

Countries that have successfully reduced smoking prevalence have empowered smokers to access alternative products, such as vapes and nicotine pouches, accompanied by accurate information about their relative risks.

Sweden has lowered smoking rates to 5.6 percent, just above the threshold at which a country becomes officially "smoke-free." At the same time, New Zealand, which has more recently adopted smoke-free alternative products, has slashed smoking prevalence to 6.5 percent in just a few years.

Suppose a significant portion of smokers remain under the false impression that vaping is as harmful as cigarette smoking. In that case, smokers will be deterred from switching and condemned to a life of ill health and premature death despite robust evidence showing that vaping is 95 percent less harmful and effective at helping smokers quit.

Marking World Vape Day and calling for a sea change in the way public health agencies talk about vaping, We Are Innovation CEO Federico Fernandez said:

"Vaping is one of the public health success stories of the 21st century. Innovation has given us a product that is proven to be 95 percent less harmful than smoking. But misinformation is rife and threatens to undermine our progress. Public health authorities can't ignore this any longer smokers must have access to acceptable and affordable vapes to help them switch."

