The Angolan authorities have inaugurated a 25. 3 MW solar park built by Portugal's MCA and Sun Africa. The project is the fourth of seven installations that are being built for the Angolan government, with a combined capacity of 370 MW. Angola's Ministry of Energy and Water has inaugurated a 25. 3 MW solar park in Moxico province. Portugal's MCA, in consortium with US-based Sun Africa, built the Luena Photovoltaic Park in eastern Angola. The €37 million ($39. 9 million) project features around 44,000 solar panels and will supply electricity to almost 60,000 people. The solar park is the fourth ...

